Taylor Swift has insisted her cat isn't missing, just 'very private'

The 'Love Story' hitmaker responded to fears from her fans that her cat Meredith Grey was missing, insisting that her pet is just "a really private little cat".

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said: "We've been hearing some rumours on the internet recently. I mean, they're not about you, Benj, but they're about your sister ... The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken ... She's just a really private little cat.

"She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?"

Meanwhile, Taylor has three cats - Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button - and she loves her animals because they're independent and are "capable of dealing with their own life".

Speaking about her pets, she shared: "They're really great. They're very dignified.

They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it."

Taylor starred in the 'Cats' film and she previously revealed she went to "cat school" for her role.

The 31-year-old singer - who played the flirty feline Bombalurina in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic stage musical - said: "I have Cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with.

"And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool."