Taylor Swift leads nominations for MTV Video Music Awards with 8 nods

Taylor Swift leads the nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) with eight nods.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker is up for the coveted Artist of the Year accolade — for which she faces competition from Beyonce, Doja Cat, KAROL G, Nicki Minaj and Shakira — while her track Anti-Hero has been shortlisted for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.
Taylor, who will be hoping to bag a record-breaking fourth Video of the Year award, is followed in the nominations by SZA, who has six nods.
A staggering 35 artists are nominated for the first time this year, with Kim Petras making the shortlist for five prizes; all for her Sam Smith collaboration Unholy, in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography categories.
In addition, newcomers Metro Boomin and Rema are up for three awards each, while Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Renee Rapp and Yung Miami are all in the running for two accolades.
As well as Kim, established stars Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are all up for five prizes, while BLACKPINK, Shakira and Diddy have the chance to take up to four trophies home with them.
The night's top prize, Video of the Year presented by Burger King, will be contended between Taylor's Anti-Hero, Kim and Sam's Unholy, Miley's Flowers, Doja Cat's Attention, Nicki's Super Freaky Girl, Olivia's Vampire, and Kill Bill by SZA.
The awards will take place on Sept 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
Fans are able to vote for their favourites in 15 categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and new prize Best Afrobeats, by visiting vote.mtv.com until Sept 1.
Voting for Best New Artist — for which GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kalii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress and Renee Rapp are nominated — will remain open into the VMAs ceremony.
Nominations for social categories, including Song of Summer and Group of the Year, will be announced at a later date.
Complete List of the 2023 MTV VMA Nominees:
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King:
- Doja Cat - 'Attention' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - Columbia Records
- Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' - Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire' - Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy' - Capitol Records
- SZA - 'Kill Bill' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records
Artist of the Year:
- Beyonce - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- KAROL G - Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
- Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Song of the Year:
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire' - Geffen Records
- Rema + Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down' - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy' - Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit' - L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA - 'Kill Bill' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records
Best New Artist:
- GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii - Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma - Double P Records
- PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
- Renee Rapp - Interscope Records
Push Performance of the Year:
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - 'Booty' - Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - 'Until I Found You' - Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE - 'golden hour' - AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli - 'Conceited' - '94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Renee Rapp - 'Colorado' - Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - 'All The Way Over' - Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White - 'GOATED' - Def Jam
- March 2023: FLETCHER - 'Becky's So Hot' - Capitol Records
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 'Sugar Rush Ride' - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice - 'Princess Diana' - Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO - 'Losing You' - Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - 'That Part' - Island Records
Best Collaboration:
- David Guetta + Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)' - Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' - Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On' - Motown Records
- KAROL G, Shakira - 'TQG' - Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin' (Remix)' - Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema + Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down' - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Best Pop:
- Demi Lovato - 'Swine' - Island Records
- Dua Lipa - 'Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)' - Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed' - Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire' - Geffen Records
- P!NK - 'TRUSTFALL' - RCA Records
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop:
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On' - Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby - 'STAYING ALIVE' - We The Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla + Cardi B - 'Tomorrow 2' - CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock' - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX - 'Kant Nobody' - Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future - 'Superhero (Heroes and Villains)' - Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' - Republic Records
Best R+B:
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - 'Stay' - RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - 'How Does It Feel' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin' (Remix)' - Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA - 'Shirt' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii - 'Favorite Song' - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj - 'Love In The Way' - Empire Distribution
Best Alternative:
- blink-182 - 'EDGING' - Columbia Records
- boygenius - 'the film' - Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy - 'Hold Me Like A Grudge' - Fueled By Ramen
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace' - Interscope Records
- Paramore - 'This Is Why' - Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds To Mars - 'Stuck' - Concord Records / Concord
Best Rock:
- Foo Fighters - 'The Teacher' - RCA Records
- Linkin Park - 'Lost (Original Version)' - Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Tippa My Tongue' - Warner Records
- Måneskin - 'THE LONELIEST' - Arista Records
- Metallica - 'Lux Æterna' - Blackened Recordings
- Muse - 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' - Warner Records
Best Latin:
- Anitta - 'Funk Rave' - Republic Records
- Bad Bunny - 'WHERE SHE GOES' - Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - 'Ella Baila Sola' - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - 'un x100to' - Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G, Shakira - 'TQG' - Universal Music Latino
- ROSALÍA - 'DESPECHÁ' - Columbia Records
- Shakira - 'Acróstico' - Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop:
BLACKPINK - 'Pink Venom' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- FIFTY FIFTY - 'Cupid' - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- SEVENTEEN - 'Super' - HYBE / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids - 'S-Class' - JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - 'Sugar Rush Ride' - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
Best Afrobeats:
- Ayra Starr - 'Rush' - Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy - 'It's Plenty' - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
- Davido ft. Musa Keys - 'UNAVAILABLE' - Sony Music UK / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML + Asake - 'Bandana' - Empire Distribution
- Libianca - 'People' - Sony Music UK / RCA Records
- Rema + Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down' - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- '2 Sugar' - Starboy / RCA Records
Video for Good:
- Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) - NETFLIX
- Bad Bunny - 'El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente' - Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato - 'Swine' - Island Records
- Dove Cameron - 'Breakfast' - Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons - 'Crushed' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma - 'La Reina' - Sony Music US Latin
Best Direction:
- Doja Cat - 'Attention' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake - 'Falling Back' - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free + Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her' - 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy' - Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA - 'Kill Bill' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography:
- Adele - 'I Drink Wine' - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed' - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae - 'Lipstick Lover' - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers' - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire' - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
Best Visual Effects:
- Fall Out Boy - 'Love From The Other Side' - Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles - 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez - 'VOID' - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy' - Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament
Best Choreography:
- BLACKPINK - 'Pink Venom' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa - 'Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)' - Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers - 'Waffle House' - Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her' - 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco - 'Middle Of A Breakup' - Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy' - Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Best Art Direction:
- boygenius - 'the film' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK - 'Pink Venom' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat - 'Attention' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her' - 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA - 'Shirt' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Best Editing:
- BLACKPINK - 'Pink Venom' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar - 'Rich Spirit' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus - 'River' - Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire' - Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA - 'Kill Bill' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' - Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes
