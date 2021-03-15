Taylor Swift performs at Grammy Awards for the first time in 5 years

The 31-year-old singer was joined on stage on Sunday (March 14) by her Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner for their first on-stage performance together, during which they sang Cardigan, August and Willow.

The performance began with Taylor lying in the grass and singing Cardigan up to the audience, before the camera panned out to reveal she was on top of the cabin in a forest setting, with her collaborators inside, ready to move into August, on which she also played guitar.

The short set closed out with Willow.

Before Taylor performed, Dua Lipa managed three costume changes during her appearance on stage.

She kicked off in a hot pink ball gown to sing Levitating, before changing to a purple glitter suit jacket when DaBaby joined her for his verse, and she then stripped that off to reveal a pink sparkling bikini ready to sing Don't Start Now, for which she was joined by a troupe of dancers, who donned metallic masks featuring bright pink lips.

DaBaby had earlier taken to the stage for a powerful rendition of Rockstar, for which he was joined by Roddy Rich and backed by a full choir.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new Silk Sonic venture to the Grammys stage following a last minute plea to the Recording Academy urging them to "reunite" on stage, where they turned back the clock with their retro-feeling new single Leave the Door Open.

Host Trevor Noah quipped afterwards: "Like every Bruno Mars song, I can't wait to dance to that at every wedding for the rest of my life."