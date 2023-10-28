Taylor Swift reportedly getting 'more serious' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly getting "more serious" with Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old pop singer is currently dating NFL star Travis, 34, and now an insider has claimed that things are moving "quickly" between the couple because they both have the same values in all aspects of life.

A source told People: "It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values! Travis is also sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around."

Just days ago, Travis' dad Ed recalled finally getting the chance to meet her at the Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month as he insisted that despite her status as a music superstar, she "doesn't know how" to be a diva.

He said: "I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.

"Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot. She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away."

His comments come just hours after Travis's brother and fellow NFL star Jason - who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles - has admitted his sibling is "excited" about his romance with Taylor, but Jason has been slightly concerned about how much attention the pair's relationship is getting.

He told NBC Sports: "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now.

"On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'

"So, on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor, but on the other hand, there's some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be."

But Jason, 35, thinks Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis can cope with the added attention, as long as he stays safe.

He added: "Overall, he can deal with some of this.

"As long as it's not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

ALSO READ: Friends of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'think they're in love'