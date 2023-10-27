entertainment

Taylor Swift rubbishes rumours that she dated her female friends, says her friendships were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'

Taylor Swift rubbishes rumours that she dated her female friends, says her friendships were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'
PHOTO: Instagram/Taylor Swift
PUBLISHED ONOctober 27, 2023 9:20 AM

Taylor Swift has addressed rumours she secretly dated some of her female pals — insisting her friendships with women were "sensationalised" and "sexualised".

The 33-year-old pop star has opened up about her love life in a candid prologue written to accompany her latest re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) — revealing she "swore off" dating because she couldn't just hang out with a man without being accused of dating him but she claims spending time with her female friends backfired too.

She wrote: "It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so, I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponised against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era..."

Taylor added: "I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalise or sexualise that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

The singer has previously insisted she is a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community even though she's not part of it.

Speaking in 2019, she told Vogue: "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn't a straight white cisgender male. I didn't realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of."

"It's hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift receives 20 nominations for 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor SwiftDating/RelationshipssingercelebritiesHomosexuality/LGBT
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.