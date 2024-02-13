Taylor Swift says boyfriend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win is 'one of the craziest things' she's ever experienced

Taylor Swift told her boyfriend Travis Kelce his Super Bowl win was one of the "craziest" things she's ever experienced.

The singer, 34, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, also 34, since last summer, gushed over him as she rushed onto the field at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

A clip of the moment has now shown she said: "Oh my god, oh my god," as she held her partner.

Taylor added: "I cannot believe that, I can't believe it. How did you do that?"

Another clip showed three-time Super Bowl champion Travis taking his hat off to kiss the singer, before he appeared to ask her if she thought the game was "electric".

She replied: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced."

Taylor was seen celebrating in her VIP suite ahead of the win as she was playfully tackled by her friends including Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller and Ice Spice.

After the Chiefs' victory, Taylor and Blake headed to the XS Nightclub at the Wynn for the teams Super Bowl afterparty.

Taylor walked into the venue beside her pal Brittany Mahomes, who she hugged as they made their way to their table, wearing the same black corset and jeans she'd worn to the game, adding Travis' custom-made sequined jacket by Amiri to her look.

Taylor also supported her boyfriend by wearing a Stephanie Gottlieb '87' necklace in honour of his jersey number.

