Taylor Swift says Eras Tour 'gave her purpose' amid personal struggles

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour "gave [her] purpose" amid turbulence in her personal life.

The 36-year-old pop star went through two break-ups — Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy — in the first half of her record-breaking tour and Taylor admits that she struggled to cope with the heartbreak at times.

The chart-topping singer — who is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce — says in her Disney docuseries The End of Era: "There were points in this tour where the tour was really the only thing keeping me going in my life. But there were never points in the tour where I thought, 'Oh I want to quit the tour because the tour is hard.' No, my personal life was hard."

Taylor found that the tour gave her a sense of "purpose" amid her personal struggles.

The singer explained: "I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour.

"That's a lot of breakups, actually. This show is what gave me purpose and what I could use to get me out of bed. The tour has never been the hard thing in my life. The tour has been the thing that allowed me to find purpose outside of the s*** that was going on in my life."

Taylor announced her engagement to Travis earlier this year, and she was previously credited with turning his Kansas City Chiefs into a "worldwide team".

Patrick Mahomes — Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs — told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor's fanbase."

Patrick, 30, also praised Taylor for her work ethic.

The sports star said: "I've met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long.

"She's never not working. Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

