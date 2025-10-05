Taylor Swift says she never thought about a wedding - until Travis Kelce came along

Taylor Swift didn't think about planning her wedding until she met Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero singer has frequently referred to marriage in her music but never contemplated being a bride until her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began.

Speaking to Spice Girls star Emma Bunton on Heart Radio, Taylor - who announced her engagement to Travis earlier this year - said: "You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person.

"So I haven't thought about that, doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about that."

Emma suggested that Taylor has a "good girl gang" who can help her get ready for the wedding but the mega star cautioned that "everyone is scattered around the world".

Meanwhile, the Willow hitmaker admitted the prospect of her "married life era" is something that she hasn't really considered.

She said: "I mean, I just got engaged. These things just happened to me."

Meanwhile, Taylor - who released her latest album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday (Oct 3) - explained how Travis "crushed" it with his proposal by having a special garden built in their backyard while she was appearing on the New Heights podcast in August so she would be "surprised" when he got down on one knee.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the 35-year-old star said: "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out - 10 out of 10."

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor reflected on her happiness at finally being able to buy back her master recordings after being angered by the fact she didn't have control of her own material.

She said: "A lifelong dream came true. I was able to buy my entire back catalogue. I don't respond to stuff generally but not owning it really p***** me off.

"I didn't think I should be given it - I was happy to pay and at a premium. I am glad I spoke publicly about it and my fans got behind it and championed it.

"I couldn't believe it happened. Travis and I were in tears when it did. Every time it is mentioned, I get a wave of euphoria still."