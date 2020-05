Taylor Swift sends letter and gifts to nurse fighting on coronavirus frontline

Taylor Swift sent a letter to a nurse fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old pop star surprised mega-fan Whitney Hilton by posting her a touching note and gifts on her 30th birthday to thank her and let her know how "grateful" she is for her heroic efforts during the health crisis.

After helping out at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, Whitney returned home to Utah to find a surprise package from the Shake It Off singer.

In the letter, which was enclosed in a frame, Taylor wrote: "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you.

"I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

Taylor then revealed she is planning to thank Whitney in person.

She added: "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

Whitney has shared snaps of the letter and her presents, including merchandise, on Twitter and captioned the post: "This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

https://twitter.com/TaNnEytWiT/status/1257054235843162112

Taylor has been donating to fans suffering financial hardship during the health crisis and previously said she was keen to do even more to help, as she's "constantly in awe" of the work done by medical professionals and healthcare workers.

She said: "Obviously we have a lot of time on our hands right now, with people being out of school, out of work. I've been doing a lot of cooking, a lot of reading, a lot of watching films that I've never seen before. But mostly I've been online trying to figure out how to help others and just constantly in awe of our first responders, emergency workers and our healthcare professionals that are putting themselves in danger every single day."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.