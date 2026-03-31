Taylor Swift being sued for trademark infringement over The Life of a Showgirl album

Taylor Swift is being sued by an entertainer over her album The Life of a Showgirl.

The 36-year-old pop star, whose latest chart topping hit record was released in October 2025, is facing legal action from writer Maren Wade over a supposed claim to a similar name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a lawsuit filed on Monday (March 30), Wade accused Swift and UMG recordings of trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition.

She is seeking unspecified damages, as well as a court order blocking Swift from continuing to use the name.

In a statement, her lawyer Jaymie Parkinnen said: "A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn't have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along."

The former America's Got Talent contestant started writing a column called Confessions of a Showgirl in the Las Vegas Weekly back in 2014, reflecting on her time as a performer in the entertainment world.

The column has since been developed into a podcast, plus a live show featuring pop and jazz music, and Wade's trademark covers a range of things including theatrical productions, TV and live stage performances.

Regarding the release of Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl, the complaint reads: "They did not do so quietly.

"Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels — all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating."

The lawsuit alleges that when the Anti-Hero singer applied to register the album title, the application was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

It's said it was declined because it was confusingly similar to the previously mark, with both names sharing the key "of a Showgirl" phrase.

The complaint also notes that they are both used in the world of musical and theatrical performances, which could lead audiences to believe they have a connection.

Wade has accused Swift of ignoring the trademark, arguing that consumers believe she has copied the pop star, which has undermined her brand.

The complaint adds that the "continued erosion of that mark threatens the entirety of" Wade's brand.

Swift could end up buying Wade's claim to the name or trying to fight the case in court.

Typically, existing trademarks take precedence over new bids.

She has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

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