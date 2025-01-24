Taylor Swift surprises fans with release of limited-edition Lover cardigan on her web store

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by releasing a limited-edition Lover cardigan on her web store.

The 35-year-old, who is dating NFL player Travis Kelce, also 35, said via her management team on her shop: "The secret to being someone's lover forever and ever? Surprise them with a #LoverCardigan!"

Released just in time for Valentine's Day, the cardigan is inspired by Taylor's 2019 album Lover, and will be available for 72 hours or while supplies last.

The release comes after Taylor reissued her Lover (Live from Paris) album on vinyl, which shot to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this week and topped Billboard's Top Album Sales — setting a new record for the most number ones on the latter chart for any artist with 15.

Taylor was said to have been left "burnt out" after her recent record-breaking The Eras Tour.

The pop phenomenon was on the road around the world from March 2023 until December 2024, and it saw dramas including a terror threat in Vienna against her concert and fans being thwarted.

A source told Page Six about how the marathon concert run — which ended in Vancouver on Dec 8 — left her exhausted: "(She is) definitely looking forward to some downtime.

"Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she's burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation."

The insider added Taylor's boyfriend Travis encouraged her to rest up.

They also said Taylor "planned" all along for her Eras Tour to wrap "right before" her 35th birthday so she could have "some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays".

The Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and the source added Travis has been left "so inspired" by and "proud of" all the "hard work she's done" on the shows.

They went on: "At the same time, Travis feels it's important for Taylor to take some time out for herself.

"Taylor has so much to feel grateful for this birthday, not only for the incredible fans but for the entire crew who poured their hearts and souls into this tour.

"Taylor knows she couldn't have done it without each and every one of them."

