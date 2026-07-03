Taylor Swift turns Madison Square Garden pink for wedding rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift turned Madison Square Garden pink for her wedding rehearsal dinner as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is rumoured to be holding her wedding at the fabled New York City venue this weekend and reports suggested the couple held their rehearsal dinner there on Thursday (July 3) night with the venue being lit up with pink lights and adorned with dusty pink curtains while the interior was decked out with peach-coloured flowers.

Famous guests including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper and as well as the singer's childhood friend Abigail Anderson were seen heading to the venue on Thursday while Taylor is believed to have arrived at the venue in an SUV.

According to a police memo obtained by the New York Times, the rehearsal dinner took place on Thursday evening — kicking off at 6pm local time (Friday, 6am SGT) — for around 100 guests — while a larger celebration for around 1,000 people is expected to be held on Friday.

The Friday bash will reportedly be the wedding itself, starting at 4pm local time with a cocktail hour on the sixth floor of the venue before the ceremony in the main arena around 5.30pm which will be followed by a reception.

Streets have bene shut off around the venue and large security cordons have been put in place with the New York Times reporting hundreds of police officers will be posted outside MSG throughout the festivities.

According to People magazine, source have said MSG has been "transformed", with one insider adding: "I've never seen it look so different."

One insider told the publication: "It looks very special. They have grass, carpets, canopies and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up but it's special."

People reports the dress code for Friday's celebrations is black tie and there will be a strict no phones policy in place.

It comes after New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani joked about the wedding when a reporter asked about the rumours during a press conference about a heat wave.

Mamdani, 34, replied: "My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool. And I think it's a good example to set for the city at large."

Mamdani also discussed Taylor and Travis' wedding while talking about preparations for the football World Cup.

The mayor — who is a huge football fan — said at the time: "We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one.

"We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

Elsewhere, New York Post column PageSix has reported Taylor and Travis have already legally married ahead of their big day.

One source told the publication: "They are already married."

PageSix also reported rumours suggested the pair may have exchanged vows in a small, private ceremony in Tennessee, where the singer moved with her family when she was a teenager to pursue a career in country music.

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