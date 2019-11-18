Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

Swift, 29, one of the best-selling names in pop music, said on social media that her performance as "artist of the decade" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 was "a question mark" because her old record label had refused permission for her to sing a medley of her old hits on the show.

Big Machine Label Group, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company that owns the master recordings of Swift's back catalog, hit back on Friday, saying the singer was giving out "false information" and that the label has no right to limit her live performances.

Under her contract, Swift is not permitted to re-record material from her period with Big Machine until November 2020

Singer-songwriter Bareilles tweeted that the move by Big Machine was "an outrageous abuse of power and completely unforgivable" while Gomez, a close friend of Swift, said in a social media post that she was "sick and extremely angry."

Camila Cabello, Halsey and Tinashe also expressed support for Swift on Twitter but many other female stars, including Katy Perry, Adele, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Cardi B and Beyonce, were silent on Friday.

Swift signed with Big Machine at age 15, recording some of her biggest hits including "Shake it Off," and "You Belong With Me," but left last November for Universal Music Group, a unit of French conglomerate Vivendi.

Swift has taken her disputes with Big Machine public before. In June, she tweeted that she was "sad and grossed out" by the purchase of the independent label by Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. She also accused Braun of bullying her in the past.

In this week's posts she accused Big Machine executives of exercising "tyrannical control" over her music, and said they also had denied permission for her old songs to be included in an upcoming Netflix documentary in the works.

Big Machine claimed in a statement that Swift owed them "millions of dollars and multiple assets."

That claim was denied by Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, who said in a statement that Big Machine owed Swift $7.9 million (S$10.7 million) in unpaid royalties.

"Right now, my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark," Swift wrote.

"The message being sent to me is very clear," she added. "Basically be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished."

More about
celebrities Taylor Swift singer

TRENDING

Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album
Elva Hsiao finally announces new album
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina

SERVICES