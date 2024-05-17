Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce making acting debut in horror series Grotesquerie

Travis Kelce was "blown away" to be cast in Grotesquerie.

The Kansas City Chiefs player is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming horror series and he hopes he repays creator Ryan Murphy's faith in him by not "bombing" the project.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, he said: "I was kinda blown away and like, shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this. Because it is a big role on the show.

"He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don't bomb this for him."

Travis — who is dating Taylor Swift — has learned very quickly that there is more to acting than he first thought.

He explained: "The biggest difference from being outside of the acting world and starting to get into it is, you're very much in tuned to the scenes and you don't want to get so caught up on the lines.

"You want to be in the scene with whoever you're like acting with, right? So, I started off thinking, 'Man, just memorise your lines. Memorise your lines.'

"But in the reality of things, you want to be able to take that scene from one point to the next and portray, you know, exactly what the scene's meaning is."

The 34-year-old tight end is unsure how many episodes he will be in, but he's having a great time.

He said: "Everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable. Even on top of that, just giving me the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I'm in.

"I don't want to give too much away, but the name itself can tell you it's quite a mystery and every scene has just been so much fun to be in."

Travis is relieved not to have been fired yet.

He said: "It's been so much fun.

"They haven't told me to f***ing kick rocks after the first week, so it's been awesome."

