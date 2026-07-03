Taylor Swift's celebrity friends arrive in New York before her wedding

Taylor Swift's famous friends have started arriving in New York ahead of the singer's wedding to Travis Kelce.

The Shake It Off singer and her NFL star fiance, 36, are expected to tie the knot at the legendary Madison Square Garden in the city this weekend.

And numerous celebrities have been seen at the airports in New York, including British TV host Graham Norton and his husband Jono McLeod.

Taylor fans will remember the 36-year-old inviting Graham to her nuptials during an appearance on his TV show last October, when she said she was inviting "anyone I've ever talked to" — admitting cutting down the guest list was the most "stressful" part of the wedding planning process.

She also invited both Norton and fellow guest Domnhall Gleeson to be in her next music video, and was true to her word when the pair were seen in the video for Opalite.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also seen arriving in New York on Wednesday, as well as Travis' longtime stylist Danielle Salzedo.

Danielle took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her driving into New York, with RÜFÜS DU SOL's track New York providing the soundtrack.

Speaking to Us Weekly recently, Danielle said that Travis has "a clear vision for his personal aesthetic and definitely styles himself".

She added: "I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe - while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered."

It was recently reported that Madison Square Garden has been "transformed" for the wedding, with a source telling People magazine: "I've never seen it look so different".

Earlier this week, several trucks were seen outside the arena as workers loaded equipment, decorations and grass into the venue.

Some black equipment boxes were also spotted, including one labelled Garden Party, while another — which appeared to be larger than the rest — read Mirror Ball.

The reports claim the couple have chosen Madison Square Garden as the venue for the celebrations, with an initial event attended by around 100 close family members and friends before a larger reception said to include between 1,000 and 2,000 guests.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly confirmed the plans, and representatives for both had not responded to requests for comment, according to Page Six last month.

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