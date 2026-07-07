Taylor Swift's closely guarded wedding invitation revealed

Taylor Swift's closely guarded wedding invitation has been leaked.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the her Kansas City Chiefs tight end partner Travis Kelce, also 36, married on Friday (July 3), at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where around 1,000 guests gathered for one of the entertainment world's most talked-about events.

While attendees were reportedly bound by strict non-disclosure agreements, details have gradually emerged in the days since the ceremony, including the woodland-inspired decor, personalised keepsakes and emotional vows.

The invitation to the event surfaced on Monday after Ashish Ferguson — the brother of Travis' childhood friend and former personal chef Kumar Ferguson — shared a photograph of it on Instagram before later removing the post.

The invitation read: "You're invited. July 3rd, 2026 Manhattan. Love, Taylor and Travis."

It continued: "One night only. Early evening. Black tie."

According to the image, each invitation was individually watermarked with the recipient's name and featured the couple's custom double "T" monogram.

The wording appeared over a painted woodland landscape featuring a forest, stream and orange sky, reflecting the colour palette used throughout the wedding celebrations.

The wedding comes after Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025 with a joint Instagram post showing the NFL star proposing in the gardens of his Leawood, Kansas, home.

Reports by Page Six said Taylor and Travis transformed Madison Square Garden into what was described as "a garden inside the Garden", with trees, oversized greenery and a large gazebo forming the centrepiece of the venue.

Photographs published before the ceremony showed orange armchairs, cocktail tables, green seating and decorative furnishings being transported into the arena as preparations were completed.

The wedding aesthetic closely echoed Taylor and Travis' engagement announcement almost a year earlier.

Travis proposed in August 2025 at his Leawood estate, where the garden was decorated with flowers and lush greenery.

Images later shared by the couple showed them surrounded by pink-and-white floral displays.

Further details also emerged after the ceremony when singer Maren Morris shared one of the gifts presented to guests in an Instagram post.

The white handkerchief featured the couple's double "T" monogram alongside their wedding date and the New York City venue, mirroring the design used on the invitations.

The reception reportedly featured performances from Stevie Nicks and Sir Paul McCartney.

Guests also took part in a luxury raffle, with prizes said to include Chanel and Dior saddle bags, Cartier watches and other designer gifts.

Taylor's wedding has become the latest milestone in a career that has continued to make headlines following her record-breaking Eras Tour and the sustained success of her re-recorded albums.

The singer has remained one of the world's most closely followed artists throughout her relationship with Travis, with the NFL star frequently appearing alongside her at public events during the past two years.

Travis, meanwhile, has continued balancing his NFL career with his expanding profile beyond American football, as interest in the couple has extended well beyond the sporting world.

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