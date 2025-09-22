Taylor Swift's 'dazzling' story behind upcoming 12th album hits big screen in October

Taylor Swift's "dazzling" story behind her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl hits the big screen in October.

As part of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl — which will play in cinemas from Oct 3 — fans of the 35-year-old megastar are invited to an "exclusive world premiere" of The Fate of Orphelia music video.

Swifties, the nickname given to Taylor's supporters, will also be treated to a "behind-the-scenes" look at how the album — which is also released on Oct 3 — was made.

Captioning a promotional poster of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, Taylor announced on Instagram on Sept 19: "I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soiree, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!

"You'll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single The Fate of Ophelia, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.

"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.

"Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings."

Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

In a separate video, Taylor discussed The Life of a Showgirl.

The Cruel Summer singer — who recently got engaged to her partner, 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end player Travis Kelce — said: "The CDs all have photocards in them, the vinyls have a poem inside, a unique poem, more images than we ever planned.

"We wanted this album to feel luxurious as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she is on stage."

Meanwhile, Taylor also recently announced she is launching her own SiriusXM station to promote The Life of a Showgirl — which is set to broadcast across North America from Sept 20 to Oct 19.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer, confirmed the news and said: "Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture.

"Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor's Channel 13.

"SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way.

"The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way."

Taylor's Channel 13 will be available to listeners in their cars on satellite channel 13 and via the SiriusXM app.

It goes live 13 days before the release of The Life of a Showgirl.

The channel will include her most recognisable singles, deep album cuts, From the Vault tracks and live performances.

