Taylor Swift's wedding guests reportedly staying 'tight-lipped' about event: NDAs said to be in place

Taylor Swift's wedding guests are reportedly staying "so tight lipped" about plans for the big day.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and Travis Kelce are believed to be getting married in July, just as fashion and jewellery houses have been receiving unusually cryptic requests from stylists working for famous faces expected to be at the nuptials.

An insider told Page Six: "Stylists normally say the event when they pull.

"Requests are coming in from Swift's friends where they say 'event' or 'private occasion.' It's so tight lipped. No one is putting anything in writing."

Meanwhile, brands are being given vague time windows for the requests, rather than specific dates.

Another source noted that NDAs are being put in place to keep the various outfits and plans from being leaked.

With the Opalite singer and NFL star, both 36, due to get married in New York, even the guests are yet to find out the exact location for the ceremony.

A source told Us Weekly: "Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided.

"They're putting their guests on hold for a couple days. They are spending a lot of money — in the millions."

It was previously claimed that Taylor and Travis are preparing for a two-day wedding celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The couple are said to be planning an intimate ceremony followed by a much larger gathering over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Reports in Page Six and The New York Times claim the couple have chosen Madison Square Garden as the venue for the celebrations, with an initial event attended by around 100 close family members and friends before a larger reception said to include between 1,000 and 2,000 guests.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly confirmed the plans, and representatives for both had not responded to requests for comment, according to Page Six.

A source told Page Six: "Privacy was of number one importance to them both."

Another insider added: "Everyone's been sworn to secrecy."

According to the publication, invitations were reportedly issued over the phone rather than by traditional mail in an effort to reduce the risk of details being leaked.

The reports also claim the couple have taken extensive measures to protect the privacy of the event.

The New York Post reported a permit application submitted by Winick Productions requested temporary street closures around Madison Square Garden and sought permission for a public tent to be erected outside the venue.

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