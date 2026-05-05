'Rare tech glitch': Shaw Theatres refunds moviegoers after wrong film screened in Choa Chu Kang cinema

They paid to see a Hong Kong crime thriller but were shown a kids' film.

Shaw Theatres has given out refunds and movie passes to over 10 moviegoers who were affected when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was screened instead of Cold War 1994 at their Lot One cinema in Choa Chu Kang at 10am on May 1.

One viewer surnamed Chen told Shin Min Daily News that advertisements were shown for 10 minutes before Super Mario came on, and moviegoers in the cinema assumed it was just an extended advertisement but soon realised that something was wrong.

The staff reportedly tried to screen Cold War 1994 after being informed but eventually failed to do so. Full refunds and free movie vouchers were given to the moviegoers at 11.15am.

Chen told the Chinese daily that over 10 viewers were affected, with some complaining about their time being wasted.

The local cinema chain told The Straits Times that the "rare technical glitch" was fixed but did not elaborate on why the issue could not be rectified immediately.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shaw Theatres for more information.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com