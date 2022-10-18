Ted White, Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees actor, dies at 96

Ted White has passed away at 96. The actor, who is best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.

The news came from film producer Sean Clark who took to Facebook to share his love and experiences working with White.

"As I'm here setting up at Monsterpalooza I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away. I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. I've had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him for close to 20 years. He was my adopted grandpa and hands down the best storyteller you could have ever met," wrote Clark.

"If you haven't read it yet check out his book Cast a Giant Shadow where many of those stories are told. I was honoured to be mentioned in the book when he wrote about his time in the convention world. I am going to miss you immensely and those steak dinners we always had. Also teasing you about your red, white & blue banner that made you look like you were running for President.

"My heart goes out to his wife Jeri and his sons. It was an absolute honour my friend. Rest easy. Love you Ted."

In addition to Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, White also did stunt work for countless films including Creature from the Black Lagoon, Giant, Rio Bravo, Planet of the Apes, King Kong, The Manitou, Escape from New York, Road House, and Gone in 60 Seconds. As an actor he appeared in Tron, Romancing the Stone, Starman, The Hidden, and The X Files.

Those who worked with and were close to White also shared touching tributes. Tom Savini, makeup and special effects artist who worked with White on Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, wrote that White was 'Tough as nails with a heart of gold. Pure class. He will be missed,' paired with a picture of them on the set of the movie.

I’m 75 and I still want to be Ted White when I grow up. Tough as nails with a heart of gold. Pure class. He will be missed. Us on set of Friday the 13th part 4. pic.twitter.com/HEd3R6rxZ8 — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) October 15, 2022

Kane Hodder, a fellow Jason Voorhees who donned the mantle in the movies Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X, said he was sad to lose his 'stunt brother' who was 'a true film legend'.

Very sad to lose my stunt brother, Ted White. A true film legend. You will be missed. — Kane Hodder (@kanehodder1) October 15, 2022

This article was first published in Geek Culture.