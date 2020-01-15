Teenage singer Billie Eilish to perform theme song for upcoming James Bond film

Billie Eilish wrote the title song for the 25th James Bond film with her 22-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

NEW YORK - Pop iconoclast Billie Eilish will perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, its producers announced on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond title song.

The film - starring Daniel Craig as the British super spy and Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain - is set for an April 2 release in Britain and April 10 in the United States.

"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour," Eilish said in a statement. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

The goth-leaning artist wrote the title song for the 25th James Bond film with her 22-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell, her primary creative partner who is also a Grammy nominee.

With six chances at Grammys gold, Eilish is one of the top-nominated artists at this year's awards gala, set for Jan 26.

The Californian is the youngest person ever to snag nominations in all the top four categories, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Eilish released her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year to critical and commercial acclaim, after winning a fervent online following for her bold, often haunting pop sound featuring heavy bass and tinges of trap and electronic dance music.

