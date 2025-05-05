'Teochew dishes with a twist': Ya Hui teams up with restaurant to cook for dog charity

Ya Hui is teaming up with local restaurant and gastrobar In Bad Company for charity.

In a promotional Instagram Reel posted today (May 5), the 37-year-old actress can be seen cooking up a storm with its co-founder Tim Ong.

The caption reads: "Found my love for cooking during the stay-home period, and now I'm teaming up with the incredible In Bad Company chefs for Let Them Cook on May 16 and 17. We'll be serving up Teochew dishes with a twist, and 50 per cent of the proceeds will go to Save our Street Dogs Singapore.

"I'm not a chef, just someone who loves cooking with heart. Hope you'll come and taste the love in every bite."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJQhJ8FSr2i/[/embed]

An Instagram post by In Bad Company, located at 66 East Coast Road, from May 2 announced that their Let Them Cook collaboration series will return this May for its eighth edition.

"A celebration of Teochew flavours, remixed with flair and fronted by a very special guest: Ya Hui."

They added that Ya Hui, who has Teochew roots, is joining them "not just as a muse, but as co-creator in this one-of-a-kind collab".

"Together, we serve up dishes that honour the old ways - light but never bland, fresh but never fishy, tender but never raw, rich but never greasy," the caption continues. "It's tradition, with a wink. Heritage, with heat."

The seven-course meal includes oyster omelette, soon kueh fritter, braised duck 'tartare', chwee kueh fish cakes, barley pao fan, drunken tiger prawns, a palate cleanser of chrysanthemum and osmanthus granita, and orh nee cream puff.

The collaboration is available for dinner on May 16 and both lunch and dinner on May 17, and reservations can be made through In Bad Company's website.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJI7VSDypIV/?img_index=1[/embed]

