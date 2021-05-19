Terence Cao invited only 5 guests to birthday party at home but friend invited more, court hears

Local actor Terence Cao is facing a charge in court for breaking Covid-19 social distancing rules. But from what transpired during court proceedings yesterday (May 18), it appeared that wasn't his original intention.

The court heard that Terence had initially invited only five friends to his home in October last year. Phase two regulations stated households could receive up to five guests at any one time.

The party was thrown to celebrate his own birthday, together with that of fellow artistes, Jeffrey Xu and Shane Pow.

However, one of Terence's invited friends, Lance Lim Chee Keong, invited four additional people to his home.

As the celebrations continued, the number of guests in the party reached 12. Other celebrities present included Jeremy Chan, Dawn Yeoh, Julie Tan, and Sonia Chew.

Yesterday, Lim was fined $3,000 as he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Terence, 53, faces a charge under the same Act, and will return to court on May 25.

Lim was represented by lawyers from Invictus Law Corporation and in their mitigation plea, they stated that their client, a former magazine editor, was “hard hit” by the pandemic and had lost his job. They added Lim is remorseful and had learned his lesson.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

The remaining 11 guests have been fined $300 in lieu of being prosecuted, due to their lower "level of culpability".

