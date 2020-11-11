Teresa Mo celebrates birthday, Tony Leung recreates scene from classic TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer

TVB drama fans were treated to a nostalgic reunion at Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo's 60th birthday celebration, where she was joined by veteran actors Tony Leung, his wife Carina Lau, and also Sandra Ng.

The four inadvertently ended up recreating a scene from the 1984 TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer, a classic series that starred Tony, Andy Lau, Teresa, Carina, and Sandra.

In Teresa's recent Instagram post, she uploaded a photo taken with the three celebrities, writing: "Wei Xiaobao and his wives 36 years later."

The Duke of Mount Deer follows a young man named Wei Xiaobao (played by Tony) who befriends the young Emperor Kang Xi (Andy) when he accidentally enters the palace as a fake eunuch.

Xiaobao later falls in love with and marries seven women, three of whom were played by Teresa, Carina and Sandra.

The four remaining actresses are Elaine Chow, Kiki Sheung, Tomi Wong, and King Doi-yum. Singer Leslie Cheung also sang the theme song for the show.

While Carina is often seen socialising with her peers, Tony tends to keep a lower profile and does not attend friend gatherings often. So it was truly a rare sight to see the four of them appearing in a photo together.

trining@asiaone.com