Teresa Teng 'resurrected' for new year concert in China, wows audiences with hyper-realism

A digital apparition of the late singer Teresa Teng has left a haunting impression — but in a good way — on audiences during Jiangsu TV's new year concert on Dec 31.

She shared the stage with popular Mainland artiste Charlie Zhou, singing three songs together. But more than her voice, it was her live-like image that gave the performance the added emotional impact.

During the performance which kicked off with Charlie alone on stage, audible gasps from the audience could be heard as 'Teresa' gradually emerged from a hidden platform beneath the stage.

The realistic holographic projection showed the singer dressed in a blue cheongsam as her lips moved in sync with the lyrics to one of her classic songs, Small Town Story.

Teresa even enjoyed three costume changes throughout the entire 10-minute duet with Zhou, who rose to fame as a contestant on reality singing competition, The Voice China.

Reports noted that Charlie would have been just three years old when Teresa Teng died in 1995 at the age of 42.

This is not the first time though that Teresa's image has been digitalised for a performance. In 2013, a concert by Mandopop star Jay Chou similarly featured a holographic image of the late singer as they performed a duet.

This performance with Charlie however, has been lauded for the hologram's hyper-realism and seamless harmonics.

Standing almost shoulder to shoulder with Teresa, Charlie was able to make eye contact with the legendary singer several times during the segment. Teresa was also shown waving to the audience and moving in tandem with the music.

PHOTO: Screengrab fro YouTube

The interactivity and engagement made the performance all the more moving to viewers, many of whom hailed the "amazing" idea and level of tech involved.

And virtual Teresa didn't just sing, she spoke too.

In a self-introduction before the final song of the three-piece set, she's seen mouthing the words in her signature dulcet voice: "Hello everyone, I'm Teresa Teng, I'm happy to be here at Jiangsu Satellite TV, working with Zhou Shen (Charlie Zhou). Here, I'd like to wish everyone a happy new year."

