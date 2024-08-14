Teri Hatcher blocked on dating app, says her 'era' of being on them is over

Teri Hatcher's dating app "era" is "over now".

The Desperate Housewives actress, 59, was left stunned when she was thrown off singles site Hinge after recently joining it following the breakdown of two marriages — her first with Marcus Leithold, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1989, and her second to Jon Tenney from 1994 to 2003, during which they had a daughter.

In a hint she has now given up her search for love, she told broadcaster Chris Evans, 58, on his Virgin Radio show: "I think the idea (about getting on a singles app) really was to say to the universe, 'I am open to dating'.

"Everybody talks about that — 'You have to do gestures to the universe to make things happen to you'.

"And so that was mine... I'll go on a dating app and that will universally say that I am open to dating, I'm willing, right?

"Although I don't think I ever really thought that was going to be the direction that was going to work out for me."

Teri added about being dumped from Hinge: "But I also didn't think that one day I would go to open the app on my phone and I would be blocked!"

She added she thinks she was kicked off Hinge due to a mix of people not believing she was on the site and reporting her profile — and other users who took her account as genuine complaining when she refused to date them or didn't reply to their messages.

She added: "I think what happened, when I was on the app, there would be people that would say either, 'This can't possibly be Teri Hatcher — what would she be doing on this app?'

"Or they would say, 'Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?'

"And then when I wouldn't, I think maybe they got mad that I didn't respond. And so I think collectively, those people must have alerted Hinge that somebody was pretending to be me.

"But that whole era is over now. Now I'm still not dating, but I'm also not on any apps!"

[[nid:696363]]