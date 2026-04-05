'Such terrible skills': Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's management agency issues statement to warn of impersonation

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's management agency Catwalk Asia has released a statement after a social media account impersonating Fann posted dubious content online recently.

In an Instagram and Facebook post on Saturday (April 4), the company warned the local celebrity couple's fans against believing false information.

It wrote: "A post has appeared on social media platforms (such as Facebook), including images, claiming that the two were queuing at Suntec City in Singapore to purchase a Seiko SSC943 watch.

"The post also contains a suspicious shopping link and promotional content."

A photo of the post seen in the statement showed two selfies of Fann and Christopher allegedly taken together outside a Seiko boutique and in the car where Christopher was seen wearing the watch they bought.

The photos are believed to be generated by artificial intelligence.

The post, which was spotted by a netizen and published on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday, shows a username F.ann Wong writing in Mandarin that she had purchased a watch with a good deal after queuing for a long time outside the boutique.

Catwalk Asia shared in its latest post that it had checked with Fann and Christopher, both 55, and found the post to be "entirely false and fabricated".

"The images are also suspected to have been altered or forged," the agency said, advising public not to believe the information, not to click on the link, not to place any orders, and not to provide any personal information.

It said that it will be taking legal action and reserve rights to pursue unlawful acts, adding that fans should only refer to the company's official platforms for information on the couple.

Christopher, who is currently promoting his new Taiwanese comedy movie Uncle Odyssey, also posted the statement on his Instagram account yesterday and wrote: "If you want to scam someone, at least make it more convincing!

"Still dare to release these with such terrible skills. Walk the right path and behave yourself."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com