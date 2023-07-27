Terry Crews picked fights with wife to hide porn addiction

Terry Crews would pick fights with his wife to hide his porn addiction.

The 54-year-old actor-TV star has opened up about how his issues affected his marriage to Rebecca King-Crews - revealing the atmosphere at home was "horrible" because he would often sneak off to watch X-rated material and then start arguments in a bid to cover his tracks.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, he explained: "My wife, man, I tell her: 'How did you put up with me?' You try to be normal and nice, but I would be angry, I would go off. I was addicted to pornography."

"It was a secret, I would die before anybody knew. I would lie straight out and that also started guilt. So I was walking around a human pile of guilt."

"And so my wife would go, 'Where were you?' And I would go, 'What do you mean where was I? Why are you always checking where I am?' I'd start an argument so she wouldn't ask more questions. Poor woman. It was horrible."

Terry admitted he also took out his anger on the couple's five children, adding: "My kids, I would be angry with them for getting in the way."

During the chat, Terry revealed his addiction started when he was a child after accidentally finding his uncle's porn stash and he added his natural curiosity about sex came out in a negative way because he couldn't talk to his deeply religious parents about his feelings.

He said: "I've never taken drugs, I've never been drunk in my life. I don't drink but dude, oh my God, when I opened up this chest of porn when I was like eight, I remember pulling out all of this porn and [my family] being very religious [I had] no one to talk to about sex."

"All of a sudden when I opened up the mags I forgot all the problems, all the stress. I was hooked."

Terry went on to insist he doesn't think porn should be banned, but he's convinced people need to talk more openly about it to avoid it becoming a dirty secret.

He concluded: "I don't think it should be banned, I think that's a mistake. Everything should be out in the open."

