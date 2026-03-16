Teyana Taylor blasts security guard for putting his hands on her after Oscars

Teyana Taylor blasted a security guard for putting his hands on her after the Oscars.

The One Battle After Another actress — who had been up to accept the Best Picture prize with her co-stars — was backstage after the broadcast when she was captured on camera in a row as she tried to move through the crowd.

In the video, she can be seen shouting: "You're a man putting his hands on a female...

"You're very rude. You're very rude. You're very rude."

She explained to a concerned onlooker: "He put his hands on a female."

She claimed: "He literally shoved me. He was damn near shoving her."

In the clip, Teyana told people around her: "Do not touch me, do not shove me, do not push me."

As reported by TMZ, the 35-year-old star was trying to get back on stage with Pam Adbi, the co-head of Warner Bros, when a security guard tried to stop them.

It's said he used his body to block the actress and put his hands on her, as he attempted to physically push her away from the stage to stop her getting past.

It's claimed during the tense exchange, the guard tried to control access to the stage, and asked Teyana to apologise to him.

Although One Battle After Another won Best Picture, Teyana herself missed out on the Best Supporting Actress prize at the Academy Awards, with Weapons star Amy Madigan taking home her first Oscar 40 years after her first nomination.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she laughed and said: "This is great!

"Everyone has been asking me, 'It's been 40 years, what is different about this time?' It's different is this little gold guy!

"I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say while I was shaving my legs — and I've got pants on, so I didn't have to think about that — but we were kind of advised that, 'Don't say all these names because nobody knows who the hell they are', but you're not rattling them off, they're people that mean something to you, that you couldn't be here without them.

"First and foremost I have to thank Zach Cregger, our writer and director, he just wrote a dream part and let me grab it by the throat, we had a ball.

"I want to thank Murray, who was on set all the time, our producer, and Warner Bros. and New Line, and Pam and Mike, it's all the people who helped me get here...

"As you can tell, I'm a little flummoxed."

The 75-year-old actress went on to pay tribute to fellow nominees, Sentimental Value stars Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sinners' Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor of One Battle After Another.

She said: "I also wanted to pay tribute to Elle and Inga, Wunmi and Teyana.

"Oh my legs are shaking, when I was doing all the Weapons stuff I was travelling on my own and people from One Battle and Sinners, and all the films, they gave me a hug and said, 'Yeah, come on in, let us know you and you know us.'"

Amy ended her speech with a shoutout for her husband Ed Harris and their daughter Lily.

She added: "Most of all I want to thank my beautiful daughter Lily, her husband Sean and all the dogs, but the most important is my beloved Ed, who has been with me forever, and that's a long-a** time and none of this would mean anything if he wasn'y by my side.

"So thank you very much, I'm very overwhelmed."

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