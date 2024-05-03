Thai actor Gulf Kanawut holding Singapore fanmeet, tickets now on sale

Best known for his 2019 boys love drama TharnType: The Series, Thai actor Gulf Kanawut will be making his way to Singapore for his first fanmeet here this month.

The event will be held at the Capitol Theatre on May 31, 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at $168, $238, $288 and $428 for Silver, Gold, VIP and SVIP tickets respectively. Prices exclude ticketing fees.

All attendees are entitled to an official poster, exclusive postcard, group photo and goodbye session.

For Silver-tiered ticket-holders, the group photo session with Gulf, 26, will include 20 fans in total, while Gold and VIP ticket-holders will get photos in groups of 15 and 10 respectively.

Additionally, Gold and VIP ticket-holders are given a pass to attend the soundcheck and mini talk session, exclusive pass and lanyard and also stand a chance to win a signed poster.

Besides being seated nearest to the stage, SVIP ticket-holders get the highest level of fan service - a one-to-one photo with Gulf, a hi-touch session, signed poster, signed Polaroid (only for 30 winners), as well as a SVIP pass and lanyard, and access to the soundcheck and mini talk session.

Tickets are now on sale via tapyourtickets.com.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

