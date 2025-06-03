Thai actor Nonkul loses mother to cancer shortly before birthday, cancels fanmeet

The mother of Thai actor Chanon Santinatornkul, also known as Nonkul, has died, he announced on Instagram last Sunday (June 1).

The news preceded his 29th birthday on June 6, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming celebratory fanmeet on June 12.

According to Thai media reports, the family released a statement, confirming that the elder Santinatornkul had lung cancer, but was under the care of doctors and "able to live a normal life".

"On the day of the incident, Mum had a cough and started bleeding from it. Dad rushed her to the emergency department of the hospital immediately, but her heart stopped," the statement continued.

"The medical team tried to save Mum's life, but in the end, she passed away peacefully."

The family also shared her funeral arrangements from June 2 until the cremation on June 10.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKWpBNQT2Gm/?hl=en[/embed]

In footage from the funeral, Nonkul can be seen dressed solemnly in black, accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Aff Taksaorn Paksukcharern, 44.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZtXG2T572/?hl=en[/embed]

He also reshared Instagram Stories of the funeral hall, decorated in white, and group photos of the family, including his two sisters and their father, in front of the casket.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKZquJKvAWH/?hl=en[/embed]

