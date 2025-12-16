Dunk Natachai asked Tay Tawan to 'take good care of my fans' after 'documentation issues' left former unable to attend Singapore fan party

He had planned to sleep in on a Saturday morning but instead flew to Singapore for last-minute work.

Thai actor Tay Tawan was at Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 13 for a fan party organised by The Shilla Duty Free Singapore but hadn't even known he would be coming until that very morning.

"Today I woke up with my alarm set for 10am. And I wanted to sleep more, but my driver came here all like, 'Wake up, please! It's urgent!' And I'm like, what happened? 'You need to go to Singapore now!'" recalled the 34-year-old.

"Afterwards, I called Dunk (Natachai) and he said, 'Please take good care of my fans'. And I told him, 'Okay, I'll do my best.'"

Thai actor Dunk Natachai was originally slated to headline the afternoon event but talent management agency GMMTV announced on Saturday he was unable to attend it due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Through a surprise video call during the party, the 25-year-old personally confirmed to fans that his absence was due to "documentation issues" and assured them that he was in good health.

Prior to his statement, netizens were frazzled by GMMTV's last-minute change in artistes and the ambiguity in the company's announcement.

One Instagram user wrote: "At least tell us the reason - you can't just say 'unforeseen circumstances'. Take full responsibility or else fans might blame the poor boy and his future brand deals might be affected."

Another user pleaded: "Dunk deserves professionalism and proper support."

Dunk expressed his gratitude to Tay during the call: "I think Tay is a very professional guy. He can handle everything no matter how urgent the work is. He's always got it."

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the party atmosphere remained cheerful and enthusiastic, permeated with an air of gratitude for Tay stepping up to the occasion on such short notice.

Though he came unprepared himself, he whipped up an impromptu performance for the audience, where he sang his single No More and a cover of Too Close to Handle by Thai actor-singer Gemini.

Interacting with fans, he also played games including a mini quiz and a "telepathy" challenge and had a photo-taking session.

Tay will star in the upcoming historical fantasy Thai drama Scarlet Heart Thailand, alongside actors including Tu Tontawan and Win Metawin.

[[nid:726674]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.