Thai actress Orm Kornnaphat cries as chaos ensues at China fansign, organiser slammed for allegedly overselling benefits

What was meant to be a fun event for Thai actress Orm Kornnaphat and her overseas fans turned into chaos due to alleged negligence and profiteering by the organiser.

The 23-year-old, who rose to fame after the 2024 girls' love series The Secret of Us, was in Changsha, China, on Aug 20 for a fansign event.

According to ET Today, fans at the event claimed the organiser, Henan Auslanqi Culture Communication, colluded with scalpers and oversold fansign benefits, pushing Orm to work for over seven hours without a break.

Prices for fansign opportunities and one-to-one photos with Orm were said to be resold at 3,000 yuan (S$540) and 5,000 yuan respectively.

In videos taken by fans at the event, Orm was visibly distressed as she cried on stage. Her actress mother Koy Narumon, who was present to support her, was also seen crying.

In one video taken during the hi-bye session, a fan screamed, "'Don't cry!"' as a teary-eyed Orm waved at passing attendees.

The scene reportedly became chaotic, and the police intervened to maintain crowd order.

The Thai university where Orm is a student issued a statement saying they sent a car at the last minute to pick her up safely from the venue, adding that they had nothing to do with the organiser.

Afterwards, Orm went on social media platforms Weibo and X to reassure her fans: "I'm all safe now. Please go home safely, and let's meet again next time. Thank you all so much."

Fans slammed Henan Auslanqi Culture Communication and her management agency Channel 3 Thailand for "causing harm to her reputation". On X, they used the hashtag #CH3TreatOrmBetter to express their concern for the actress.

Channel 3 Thailand and Koy respond, angering fans

On Aug 21, Channel 3 Thailand issued a statement on X through their side account which posts about the artists they manage.

They explained that they had appointed the company Totsatis Media as the official organiser.

"During the event, Channel 3 Thailand found that the organiser had not strictly adhered to the terms of the contract. As a result, Channel 3 immediately requested the suspension of on-stage activities and sought to resolve the matter with the organiser to ensure that the event could proceed in accordance with the agreed terms."

They added they take this matter seriously and urged Totsatis Media to provide clarification regarding the issues that occurred.

Totsatis Media posted a statement on their Instagram account shortly after to explain they were the liaison party between Channel 3 Thailand and the Chinese organiser Henan Auslanqi Culture Communication.

They wrote: "After the stage performance was completed, the artist (Orm) proceeded to do the benefits as stipulated in the agreement. However, it was discovered by us, as coordinator, together with the artist company (Channel 3 Thailand), that the number of attendees receiving benefits exceeded.

"Consequently, we instructed Orm and Channel 3 Thailand's staff to return to their room immediately, so that Channel 3 Thailand could engage in discussions with Henan Auslanqi Culture Communication. This incident unfortunately resulted in an extended waiting time for fans."

They said following negotiations between the three companies, it was agreed that Orm would return to the stage to do the final benefit activity, the hi-bye session, "strictly in accordance with the contractual terms".

On the same day, Koy also issued a statement on her Instagram Story, claiming she had initiated and coordinated the fansign herself.

"They (Channel 3 Thailand) have always taken care of their artists with full and loving care. I would like to apologise to everyone involved. I sincerely hope to continue to receive your kindness and support," she said.

Fans were upset as they felt Channel 3 Thailand were shirking responsibility while Koy took blame.

"Apologise to Orm and Koy for your mistake," said one fan on X.

Another angrily remarked: "Channel 3 Thailand, you are too arrogant to even admit it is your mistake. Koy had to come out and take the blame for you."

'I was scared'

Orm and her The Secret of Us co-star Lingling Sirilak Kwong appeared on a Thai TV programme today (Aug 22) as part of a press tour for their new ongoing drama Only You.

According to a fan account on X, Orm cried as she explained she felt bad for fans who had to wait for long hours without eating.

Recalling what happened, Orm reportedly remarked: "It was so chaotic, and I was scared," before she stressed that she didn't want anyone to be blamed for not taking care of her.

"I was really well taken care of. I just didn't have a chance to explain it, so let me take the chance here to say it."

