Stars of Thai boy love drama KinnPorsche: 'All the intimate scenes are so beautiful'

Fans of boy-love dramas, there's a new series starring Thai heartthrobs Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Mile Phakphum Romsaithong that might be up your alley.

KinnPorsche The Series is written off a web novel with the same name, and follows the story of Kinn, the son of a mafia family, and Porsche, a part-time waiter who becomes Kinn's bodyguard.

Apart from fast-paced action scenes, the trailer also showed off some pretty intimate scenes between them.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a virtual interview, Apo and Mile shared their thoughts about the portrayal of the two men's romance.

"I think all the intimate scenes are so beautiful," said Apo, 28. "It is a feeling of two people who are telling and demonstrating love in a physical way."

Continuing from where his co-star left off, Mile, 30, added: "In the act of making love in those intimate scenes, there are many emotional layers to a relationship. Even as I talk about the feelings now, I still feel the same way."

So, how did the two actors build their onscreen chemistry with each other?

"I have my own quirkiness and individuality," said Mile. "But I do compromise and communicate the way I think."

He went on to explain that he and Apo tend to voice out their disagreements and talk things out, something which has allowed them to work smoothly together.

Aside from developing chemistry to effectively portray Kinn and Porsche's relationship, both Apo and Mile also attended action workshops.

"We started from studying and understanding the foundation of our postures. We studied postures from walking, punching, hooking to kicking. We then practice the moves over and over again to ensure we have a strong foundation."

Watch our video above for the full interview.

