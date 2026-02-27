Lingling Kwong in Singapore on March 12 for Sinnkawa product launch

If you're missing Thai actress Lingling Kwong after her recent fan-meet here, fret not as she will be back on March 12.

The 30-year-old will be here for homegrown lifestyle brand Sinnkawa's launch of their Sun-Tanned Merlion plush toy, released in celebration of their first anniversary.

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of her, Lingling's appearance is scheduled for 4pm at the flagship store at 15 Trengganu Street #01-01.

Want a photo with her too?

Sinnkawa is holding an online contest where 50 lucky fans can win a group photo opportunity (in groups of five) with Lingling.

To be eligible for participation, spend at least $100 for a single chance. Triple your chances by spending $250.

There are also two other prizes to be won: A photo frame and a 25cm Sun-Tanned Merlion plush, both signed by Lingling.

Fifteen winners were announced on Feb 22. The second and third round for the draw dates will be on March 1 (15 winners) and 8 (20 winners).

Lingling was here with her girls' love co-star Orm Konnaphat on Feb 21 for their 2026 LingOrm Only Love fan-meet in Singapore.

They are loved for their CP (couple-pairing) in the Thai dramas The Secret of Us (2024) and Only You (2025).

[[nid:730344]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com