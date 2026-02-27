Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

Lingling Kwong in Singapore on March 12 for Sinnkawa product launch

Lingling Kwong in Singapore on March 12 for Sinnkawa product launch
Thai actress Lingling Kwong will meet Singapore fans again on March 12.
PHOTO: Sinnkawa
Syarifah NadhirahPUBLISHED ONFebruary 27, 2026 9:19 AMBYSyarifah Nadhirah

If you're missing Thai actress Lingling Kwong after her recent fan-meet here, fret not as she will be back on March 12.

The 30-year-old will be here for homegrown lifestyle brand Sinnkawa's launch of their Sun-Tanned Merlion plush toy, released in celebration of their first anniversary.

If you're looking to catch a glimpse of her, Lingling's appearance is scheduled for 4pm at the flagship store at 15 Trengganu Street #01-01.

Want a photo with her too?

Sinnkawa is holding an online contest where 50 lucky fans can win a group photo opportunity (in groups of five) with Lingling.

To be eligible for participation, spend at least $100 for a single chance. Triple your chances by spending $250.

There are also two other prizes to be won: A photo frame and a 25cm Sun-Tanned Merlion plush, both signed by Lingling.

Fifteen winners were announced on Feb 22. The second and third round for the draw dates will be on March 1 (15 winners) and 8 (20 winners).

Lingling was here with her girls' love co-star Orm Konnaphat on Feb 21 for their 2026 LingOrm Only Love fan-meet in Singapore.

They are loved for their CP (couple-pairing) in the Thai dramas The Secret of Us (2024) and Only You (2025).

[[nid:730344]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

celebritiesactressLocal BusinessToys
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.