Thai K-pop artiste Sorn reveals she has a home in Singapore: 'I use Singlish at times'

You might have seen her TikTok videos taken in Singapore and wondered why a K-pop idol is always here.

Thai star Chonnasorn Sajakul, better known as Sorn, spoke to AsiaOne in an interview in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 16) where she shared more about why she's been frequenting our sunny island.

The 26-year-old, formerly under Cube Entertainment with her K-pop girl group members in CLC, is now signed with the Singapore-based agency Wild Entertainment.

We asked her if she lives in Singapore now and she replied: "I wouldn't say I'm based here. I do have a place here, but I go back and forth between South Korea and Singapore because most of my team and the people who I've worked with for the past 10 years are still there. Then I go to Thailand and then I'm here in Singapore because I have a set of producers here too."

She explained how the founder of Wild Entertainment is a friend who started the company in South Korea before moving it to Singapore.

"I found my first producer that I'm really comfortable working with, and he's based here," said Sorn, adding that she made some of her first singles as a soloist - Nirvana Girl, Not A Friend and Rowdy - with him.

Sorn also mentioned how she noticed herself adopting Singaporean slang: "I also didn't know I was doing this but subconsciously, I was using Singlish at times. I don't know when I use it, but a lot of the staff will find me using it here and there."

Her favourite food and things to do here?

"I love ordering bak chor mee and having it dry with chilli and a side of soup," she laughed.

She added that her go-to spots to show visiting friends are the Merlion, Marina Bay Sands, Orchard Road and hawker centres. "I feel like I'm here so often that I just do normal local things that local people do… I like it when my friends from overseas visit Singapore. Even though I'm a foreigner, I love showing my foreigner friends around Singapore."

'I'll keep that as a secret'

Sorn will be holding her first solo concert titled Sorn: Nirvana Girl on Nov 25 in Singapore, and we asked a burning question fans are dying to know: Will the CLC members be there?

The girl group, who made their debut in 2015 also includes Jang Ye-eun, Chang Seung-yeon, Choi Yu-jin, Oh Seung-hee, and Kwon Eun-bin. Elkie Chong left the group in 2021.

"Ah… maybe! Probably. Seung-yeon is actually here in Singapore while we're doing this interview right now, but we'll see if they (the members) will be there at the concert. I'll keep that as a secret," she cheekily replied.

Though Cube Entertainment announced CLC's disbandment last year, Sorn emphasised that they're still together and teased a possible comeback as a group.

"I do want to keep it secret and mysterious, but I'd like to say that I'm looking forward to having all the members come back together because we still talk about this pretty often.

"We want everyone to come back and work together as CLC but we're still looking at the timing because Yu-jin is in a new group, and Seung-yeon and I are in a new company together right now."

Fans won't have to worry though as Sorn reassured that a reunion is "definitely happening".

"I feel like everyone's coming closer to each other to reunite again… We've been talking about this since day one and it's been like a year or two now. I'm pretty sure it will happen soon," she smiled.

Sorn: Nirvana Girl will be held on Saturday Nov 25, 7pm at Capitol Theatre as part of Viu's Scream Dates lineup.

Tickets are priced at $128 for VVIP, $108 for VIP, $88 for Cat A and $68 for Cat B, excluding booking fees.

All VVIP ticket holders are entitled to an individual photo session with Sorn, a signed special photo card and a goodbye session while VIP ticket holders can attend the goodbye session.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster's website.

Stay tuned for our upcoming episode of E-Junkies for the full interview.

