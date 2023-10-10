'I'm thankful Henry kept himself healthy, so we're able to film this': Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia on Money No Enough 3

About 25 years ago, local director Jack Neo and actor Mark Lee were doing some promotional activities in Penang and decided to relax in the hotel swimming pool at the end of the day.

"Mark, let's make a movie together," Jack had said.

"Don't be crazy, it is not possible," replied Mark.

However "crazy" the idea might sound at that time, this exchange in the swimming pool in Penang triggered one of the most iconic movie franchises in Singapore — Money No Enough.

When the movie was released in 1998, it topped local box office charts for a month and collected a whopping S$5.8million. The movie held the top-grossing local and Asian movie record until it was beaten by Jack's Ah Boys To Men in 2012.

Twenty-five years after the first movie was released and 15 years after the second, Jack, 63, Mark, 54, and Henry Thia, 71, are back for Money No Enough 3.

Speaking at the press conference today (Oct 10), Jack recalled the difficulties he faced when making the first movie.

He said: "At the time, we did not have a film industry in Singapore, we also didn't know how to use a camera, we didn't know how to write a movie script, we didn't know anything at all.

"We also didn't know who should direct it and I was also hesitant to do it."

Jack shared that he was working with local director Tay Teck Lock on another project at the time and felt that he was suitable for it, so he asked the latter if he was interested to join.

And that was how the first Money No Enough came to life on screen.

'I am unable to grasp a good understanding of the changes regarding money'

[[nid:651007]]

Speaking about why it took him 15 years from the second movie to make the third one, Jack said: "It's not that my money got enough that I didn't make Money No Enough. It's just that I am unable to grasp a good understanding of the changes regarding money."

He added that he has gained a better understanding now and was able to develop the script.

Jack said: "Money is not money nowadays, they are just numbers. Whenever you buy things now, you can do it cashless. We don't really talk about physical cash now… In addition to things like cryptocurrency and NFT, the way of earning money in this world is different now… For example, anyone can earn money just by conducting a livestream."

"We have also seen things like fraud syndicates and their unethical ways of scamming people of their money. It's all because of money. I think it has probably come to a point where people should be reminded that there are more things to do than just money."

Speaking about coming back for the third movie, Mark expresses his gratitude.

He said: "Over the past 25 years, many things have happened, including Sars and Covid-19. We avoided many things that shouldn't have happened. We are still standing healthily here today to film the third movie and meet everyone. I think that is most important."

"So I'm thankful Henry kept himself healthy, so we're able to film the third movie. Grateful to your god, his god and my god, thank you everyone," he continued, as the audience burst into laughter and applause.

'I hope that the character has more flesh and blood'

Mark also shared his concern as an actor; before he acted in the movie Number 1, he felt that he had exhausted all his acting skills because he was always recognised as "that Ah Beng".

"If there is a segment especially for Ah Beng in the Golden Horse Awards, I think I would have won it," joked Mark, who was nominated Best Leading Actor in the prestigious Taiwan awards in 2020 for his role in Number 1.

[[nid:647792]]

He added that he spoke to Jack and was told clearly that there is no connection between his character in the third movie and the second.

Mark shared: "I don't want my acting in the first movie to be the same as the third one. I hope that the character has more 'flesh and blood' and is able to touch the hearts of the audience and even make them feel that they have paid their worth [to watch the movie in the theatres]."

Henry said that when he was offered a role in Money No Enough 3, he agreed to it right away.

When asked what award he hoped to get this time round, Henry, who was awarded Best Supporting Actor at the Asia Pacific Film Festival in 2009 for his performance in Money No Enough 2, said: "I hope to get a Golden Horse Award!"

[[nid:650414]]

"You would be lucky if you don't get criticised by anyone after filming," Mark said, playing a pun on the Chinese words for award and being criticised.

"That's true!" replied Henry.

Money No Enough 3 centres around three lifelong friends, Ah Hui (Henry), Ah Qiang (Jack) and Ah Huang (Mark), who are young seniors with their own family and financial problems.

When Ah Huang's mounting debts drive him to desperate measures, he borrows money from Ah Hui and Ah Qiang to operate an illegal business, which eventually prospers. However, he refuses to repay the money to his trusted friends.

One of Ah Huang's businesses eventually collapses, which affects not just his family but also Ah Hui's and Ah Qiang's loved ones, which makes them reflect on whether money is really the solution to everything.

Money No Enough 3 will be released during Chinese New Year next year.



Watch for our E-Junkies video interview with Jack, Mark and Henry!

[[nid:636621]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.