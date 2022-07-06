That's bananas! Movie-goers suit up to catch Minions: The Rise of Gru

You might think that suits are reserved for only special occasions such as dining at high-class restaurants or attending grand weddings.

But these groups of individuals beg to differ as recently more have been seen strolling up to theatres in Singapore and overseas dressed in their best formal wear to catch film screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In this TikTok video, a group of 22 youths are seen going up an escalator at what looks like Shaw Theatres Lido in Orchard Road dressed in snazzy looking suits and ties.

As each individual gets a slither of time to show off their new looks, some can even be seen carrying cute Minions themed merchandise to the theatre.

Dubbed as #GentleMinions trend, videos of Singaporeans partaking in this trend recently started to appear amid hundreds on TikTok.

Though it is unclear how this trend began, one of the first videos to garner attention came from TikTok user @bill.hirst.

The video uploaded on a Tuesday (June 28) afternoon has already gained nearly 36 million views and 8.7 million likes as of time of writing. Like many others who did the trend, the youth were dressed in black and white suits with some adorning ties.

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

It became so popular globally that it got the attention of movie studio Universal Pictures.

The company tweeted about it on July 2, "To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: We see you and we love you."

However, the trend has also received negative attention, with some cinemas in the UK going as far as to ban young people wearing suits from screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru over their rowdy and unruly behaviour as reported by BBC.

A Minions-inspired trend has even forced some cinemas to give huge numbers of refunds. According to Bang, a Worcester branch of Vue theatre had to refund customers more than £1,300 (S$2,200).

The manager from the movie theatre told The Daily Telegraph newspaper that he had to refund all the tickets "because of kids shouting and mimicking the Minions while the film was playing" and "running around and treating the film as an opera, shouting and clapping".

There are also many videos on social media of customers being kicked out of cinemas or denied entry due to them being in suits.

Warning signs have been put up by cinemas as well while one cinema in Cornwall, England has banned any unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film, reported Bloomberg yesterday.

So while it can be all fun and games, it's always good to remind ourselves to not go "bananas" and ruin the screening for others around us.

We wonder if people will start showing up in banana costumes next.

ALSO READ: We visited the new Minion-themed pop-up cafe in Clarke Quay and spent more time taking pictures than eating

aishahm@asiaone.com