The Boyz's Kevin and Jacob to hold free meet-and-greet with Singapore fans

Kevin and Jacob from K-pop group The Boyz will be in Singapore tomorrow (May 6) for a free meet-and-greet with their fans.

The announcement was made by Singapore-based agency Wild Entertainment Group in an Instagram post on May 3.

The duo will be showing up at Mondrian Singapore from 2pm to 4pm. Attendance is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and fans will also receive a signed poster.

The agency added photos with the two singers and queueing before 12.30pm are not allowed.

The Boyz — which also has members Sangyeon, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, New, Q and Eric — had recently notified their agency One Hundred Label of the termination of their contracts due to "material breaches of the exclusive agreement and an irreparable breakdown of trust".

Their representative law firm Yulchon said all members except New informed the South Korean agency in February, citing unpaid settlement earnings for activities conducted since July 2025.

On April 23, Yulchon announced that the court ruled in favour of the members and their contracts were legally terminated.

The group continued with their concerts at KSPO Dome from April 24 to 26, reportedly prepared at their own expense.

One Hundred Label, however, reportedly said "the contracts have not been terminated," and pushed back against the members' claims that they had prepared the concerts out of their own pockets.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com