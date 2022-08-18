New hair, new you? Watch how hair makeovers can transform these women's lives

As the saying goes, "If you change your hair, you can change your life."

Discover the power of a hair makeover with the launch of a new, one-of-a-kind variety show, The Hair Makeover Gurus.

The online show features hair stylists from prominent salons in Singapore, who give hair makeovers and solve practical dilemmas with hair colour, styling, and homecare products.

Hosted by local celebrity Aarah Wong, watch as guest Pei Shi brings her friends to get hair makeovers that not only change their appearance but also their lives.

In the third episode of the series, a heavy-hearted Dawn approaches Pei Shi for some advice after realising that her boyfriend was not paying enough attention to her.

The latter then asks Jason Lim, Creative Director and Branch Manager of Super Blades, to give Dawn a spanking new hairdo to boost her confidence — and surprise her boyfriend.

After a consultation, Jason decides to snip off Dawn's locks to enhance her facial contours and shape. He also gives her a trendy ash-coloured do that complements her skin colour, leaving her more stylish than before.

A new episode of The Hair Makeover Gurus will be released every mid-month.

This article is brought to you by Kao Salon.