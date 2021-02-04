Then and now: Chen Xiuhuan hikes with 1984 co-stars Hugo Ng and Hong Guorui

Looks like local actress Chen Xiuhuan has added new faces to her celebrity hiking group — which is now starting to look like a who's who of veteran TV stars.

In an Instagram post on Feb 2, the 55-year-old shared that she went hiking with actors Hugo Ng, 61, and Hong Guorui, 63. Her post read: "The trio has reunited. Hugo Ng, Hong Guorui and I spent our youth together."

Xiuhuan's post (which was in Mandarin) also played on the title for the 1984 Chinese drama Youth which the three of them starred in. According to her hashtags, it seems that the trio were part of the same acting class back in the day.

For the uninitiated, Hugo is a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the first iteration of Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit.

He then ventured into Hong Kong showbiz in 1987 where he signed on with TVB and had acted alongside veteran actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the 1988 wuxia drama The Two Most Honorable Knights.

It was only in 2016 that Hugo made a comeback in Singapore where he played a leading man in Channel 8 drama The Dream Job; and that decision was motivated in part by his son who had to serve his National Service.

As for Guorui, the veteran actor was a household name (and face) in the 80s before furthering his career in Malaysia and China in the early 90s. Most recently, he was in the 2020 Mediacorp drama Mind Jumpers.

From left: Hugo Ng, Hong Guorui and Chen Xiuhuan decades ago. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Upon seeing these veterans reunite, fans and celebrities waxed nostalgic about their former idols, the shows they acted in, and how great it was to see them together again.

