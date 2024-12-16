'There's no time limit’: Nicole Kidman says she will grieve for her mum however she wants to

Nicole Kidman has insisted that she is "allowed to grieve" for her mother however she wants to.

The 57-year-old actress lost her mom Janelle in September when she passed away at the age of 84 and has insisted that three months on, there is no "time limit" on how she manages the process of grief afterwards even though her mother was a considerable age.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Mornings, she said: "Wow, three months on, and people say to me 'Yeah, she was 84, a good life...' But that was my mom. It doesn't matter what age someone is. There is no limit on grief, you don't have to have a time limit on it, you don't have to be all better by this time.

"You're allowed to pass through in waves and people go 'Oh well, whatever', but it's my mama, my life, and I'm allowed to process and grieve in the way I want to."

Meanwhile, the Babygirl star has Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise but also has Sunday, 16, and 13-year-old Faith with musician Keith Urban and is aware that as an "older mother" she needs to be mindful of her health after taking advice from her own mom.

She said: "And the final words my mama said to me, I was gonna get on a plane, and she said 'Maybe wait a minute, because you just need to take care of yourself, Nicky.'

"I'm doing that more, and I say that to other people in the world. Particularly, women, I think we tend not to care of ourselves. We take care of everybody else but the last person is here.

"My grandmother left me with 'be happy' and my grandmother said 'Take care of yourself.

"I'm an older mother so I wanna be around a long time for my girls, they're amazing girls and I'm lucky to have them so taking care of myself so that I can take care of them.

"I would like to be around for a long time. Who knows? I don't get to choose that."

