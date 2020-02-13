These 10 romance shows are perfect for staying in this Valentine's Day

The modern day dating lingo has shifted significantly. Now we're seeing fruits and vegetables (we're looking at you, aubergine) pop up, and the slang "netflix and chill" has worked itself into the urban vernacular.

This Valentine's Day, sit back with your partner and turn on the telly for some good and entertaining shows that will make you laugh, cry and everything in between. Whether your eyes stay on the screen is another matter, but we give you 10 titles (from Netflix and other avenues) to keep the mood going.

1. TITANIC

PHOTO: Instagram/titanicmovie

This behemoth of a production needs no introduction. From iconic lines ("Draw me like one of your French girls."), to iconic poses ("I'm flying!"), James Cameron weaved an epic fictional love story into the real-life tragedy, and changed pop culture forever with its impact.

It might be a little cheesy, but this 1997 classic will still make emotional waves with every viewing as the cruise ship sinks into the heart of the ocean.

2. THE NOTEBOOK

PHOTO: Instagram/the_notebook

No, this is not a story about a laptop, you screen junkie. What you'll find instead, is a tender and touching story of two young lovers pulled apart by war and class differences.

This age-old case of separation tugs at the heartstrings with an engaging script, and played to perfection by its good-looking leads Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (who went on to date for years after the 2004 film was released). It gets the tear ducts going good, so be ready with those tissues!

3. WHEN THE CAMELLIA BLOOMS

PHOTO: Facebook/WhenTheCamelliaBlooms

The highest-rated mini-series drama airing in 2019.

It received critical acclaim by audiences and critics alike.

Unlike most K-dramas, it combines romance with thriller, alongside having a realistic plot.

It's exciting, romantic and the perfect series to binge on Valentine's day.

Doesn't matter if you're watching it snuggled with your partner or snuggled with your blankets and some popcorn - you'll have a blast.

4. IRREPLACEABLE YOU

PHOTO: Netflix

What's romance without the heartbreak?

Settle in for an emotional ride as you follow Abbie and Sam, who've been high school sweethearts and each other's soulmates. Everything's a fairytale until Abbie is diagnosed with cancer. In an effort to make sure Sam moves on, she's set on finding a future girlfriend for him, someone who's clueless to dating.

Follow this heartfelt journey and watch what happens what true love is put to the test.

Tip: Have tissues ready. Lots of them.

5. ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

PHOTO: Focus Features

In a parallel universe of ours, Joel (Jim Carrey) seeks out a company that has created the technology to - get this - erase any portion of your memories as per your request.

The broken-hearted fella begins the process to eradicate all the experiences he's had with his ex, Clementine (Kate Winslet), before realising maybe it wasn't such a good idea after all.

Director Michel Gondry creates a bittersweet piece that will linger long after the credits roll.

6. SET IT UP

PHOTO: Netflix

If you're looking for something lighter, this feel-good rom-com will definitely do the trick.

Two bone-tired secretaries devise a plan to set up their uptight, demanding bosses in efforts to make their work-life a little easier.

You can guess the rest.

It's cute, happy and best watched on Valentine's Day!

We suggest pairing some chocolate, snuggles and champagne while you're at it.

7. CRASH LANDING ON YOU

PHOTO: Facebook/CrashLandingOnYou

When a South Korean heiress accidentally drops in North Korea on a paragliding accident, her life changes forever.

She meets North Korea soldier (the ever so handsome Hyun-Bin), who decides to help her.

Squeal-worthy and definitely filled with romance, there's no better day to watch this than Valentine's Day.

8. REPLY 1988

PHOTO: Seoulbeats

One of my personal favourites, the Reply series is one of the most loved dramas of all time.

They all have the same concept, childhood friends growing up in the 90's, filled with heartbreak, family squabbles and love.

Switching back and fro from the future, you're left guessing which of her childhood friends she marries in the end.

You'll be hooked, invested in each of the five families, you won't want it to end.

Love is so much more than just romance, and this series will show you exactly how love, friendship and family is one of the most powerful things you could have.

9. GUARDIAN: THE LONELY AND GREAT GOD

PHOTO: Facebook/Goblin.tvn

Starring Gong Yoo (do I need to say more) as a lonely, powerful Goblin who's waiting for death.

What happens when the only one that can give him release, is the one person he wants to be with forever?

One of the most well-known Korean dramas, this series will grip you and leave you in tears of joy and leave you swooning all at once.

10. MARRIAGE STORY

PHOTO: Facebook/marriagestory

Nominated for an Academy Award, I'm sure you've heard of the film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johanson. Guess what, now you can catch it on Netflix in the comfort of your own home.

I know, seeing a marriage fall apart isn't the ideal on Valentine's Day but the film is so much more than that. It's a compassionate, insightful and relatable story of love and family, and what it means to be there for the ones you love.

This article was first published in Her World Online.