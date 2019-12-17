These Christmas commercials are just what you need to get into the holiday spirit

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which can only mean one thing — an abundance of presents, holiday music everywhere you go, and of course, Christmas commercials.

Here's our list of heartwarming and awesome Christmas ads to get you in the festive mood. 'Tis the season to be jolly, right?

WALKERS CRISPS CHRISTMAS ADVERT 2019

This ad features the queen of Christmas jingles herself. Mariah Carey is seen filming what appears to be a video for her hit song All I Want for Christmas is You, which is already a winner.

Throughout the ad Mariah talks about her love for Christmas, handing out presents to the crew and saying that it's "a time for giving, a time for caring, a time for sharing."

Until she spots the last bag of Walkers Crisps and has a showdown with a crew member on set, with neither one of them wanting to give it up.

Obviously Mariah gets the last bag in the end, winning her opponent over by showcasing her legendary whistle note.

The point? These crisps are just too good to share, even during the festive season.

ALTERNATIVE JOHN LEWIS CHRISTMAS ADVERT

This video may just be a small project done by a pair of YouTubers, but it certainly warmed many hearts.

Approximately four minutes long, this "alternate" advertisement has everyone in the comments section singing its praises, comparing the video to commercials by John Lewis, a chain of high-end department stores in the United Kingdom.

It follows the day of an elderly man who dresses as Santa Claus to surprise children at the hospital with gifts and cheering them up during Christmas. He then heads home to spend the holidays alone before being surprised by some carollers.

The whole gist of this video? To shine a spotlight on the number of children and elderly spending Christmas either in hospitals or alone, and to "give ourselves" this holiday by spending some time with them this holiday season.

SPICE GIRLS TESCO CHRISTMAS ADVERT

British grocery chain Tesco filmed two Christmas commercials with legendary girl group Spice Girls way back in 2007 and it has stuck with us ever since.

The first one showcases the members all doing their Christmas shopping at Tesco while simultaneously trying to hide from one another.

The second shows the girls arguing on what to eat, with the solution being shopping for themselves at Tesco, basically, a clever way of highlighting the wide range of products the retailer provides, from food to toys, to satisfy everybody's needs during Christmas.

THE GIFT - SINGTEL CHRISTMAS ADVERT 2019

Singtel is back at it again with another advertisement to tug at our heartstrings.

This time, it revolves around the life of an entitled teenager who is constantly on her phone and too busy to realise the sacrifices her mother makes for her, such as working extra shifts in order to buy her a new phone.

But fret not, there's a happy ending. In the end, the protagonist realises what her mum has done for her and decides to forego her Christmas party to have dinner with her family instead.

JOHN LEWIS CHRISTMAS ADVERT 2019

Ah, it's not Christmas without a John Lewis commercial. Widely known for their annual heartwarming Christmas ads, this year's advert did not disappoint. (It better not, it reportedly cost £7m to make!)

This two-and-a-half-minute video clip has already garnered nine million views on YouTube in a month and for a good reason.

It tells the story of a young girl, Ava and her dragon friend, Edgar, whose excitement over the Christmas season led to several fiery mishaps.

But what really stirred viewers' emotions is the beautiful friendship between the pair.

HAFOD HARDWARE CHRISTMAS ADVERT 2019

We've saved the best for the last. This humble video, made with just £100, has The Guardian calling it the best Christmas ad this year.

The video by Hafod Hardware, a small family-run hardware store in Wales that has been open since 1895, follows an employee (who happens to be a toddler) going about his day, sweeping floors and serving customers with a rendition of Alphaville's Forever Young playing in the background.

The toddler then turns into a fully grown man towards the end with the tagline "Be a kid this Christmas" written across the screen.

This sentimental video touched many with its simplicity and warmth, showing a small production budget is no hindrance to a truly great video.

claralim@asiaone.com