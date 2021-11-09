These Marvel movies on Disney+ will be upgraded to IMAX aspect ratio on Nov 12

Disney+ subscribers will see smaller black bars in several scenes from 13 Marvel movies this Friday, Nov 12.

In a collaboration with IMAX, Disney will be upgrading 13 Marvel movies to IMAX's Enhanced Aspect Ratio format on its video streaming service.

The 1.90:1 IMAX Enhanced Aspect Ratio will show content closer to the 16:9 ratio of TVs, hence viewers see less of the black bars and more of certain scenes on their TV screens.

The 13 Marvel movies which are going to be certified as IMAX Enhanced are:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Thor: Ragnarok

Other IMAX Enhanced features such as DTS Surround Sound will be coming soon.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.