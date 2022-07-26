'They can give me a wig': Demi Moore won't cut her hair for a role again

Demi Moore wouldn't cut her hair for a role again.

The 59-year-old actress famously shaved her head to play the lead role in 1997's G.I. Jane but she'd now be "hard-pressed" to alter her trademark waist-length tresses again because she has nothing to "prove".

She said: "I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig.

"It's also not as clear how it would grow back!"

While the Indecent Proposal actress has tried a variety of styles over the years, these days she does "as little as possible" with her locks and finds it "stressful" when people even touch her hair.

She added to People magazine: "I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.

"It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it - I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often."

Demi opts for "dustings" to keep her hair healthy when it comes to having them cut.

She said: "I get regular tiny trims. The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things."

The Ghost star vowed to keep her hair long to defy stereotypes.

She said: "I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me.

"Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it's not unhealthy, then why shouldn't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that don't seem to have any real meaning or justification."