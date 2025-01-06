'They gave up too much for us': Christopher and Frederick Lee reminisce about late parents, reveal never travelled much with them

Sometimes in life, circumstances make regret unavoidable.

Actor siblings Christopher and Frederick Lee spoke about their regret towards their late parents in the first episode of new reality travel programme Camping Around the World, which airs tonight (Jan 6).

The brothers travelled to the Margaret River region in Western Australia, where they spent four days in their first solo trip together.

Both of them had a campfire chat on one of the nights, where Frederick, 48, remarked that in the past year, the two of them had travelled together more often.

"I feel that I'm making up for 40 years of lost time in just one year to get to know you better," Christopher, 53, said.

Frederick revealed earlier in the episode that he and Christopher had been living separately since he was 13 years old, while Christopher shared that the environment they grew up in had made them independent and they thus communicated less with each other.

Christopher added that they only "slowly became friends" in the past few years when living together in Taiwan for their careers.

The brothers, who have two other siblings, then recounted their parents beside the campfire.

"I think Mum and Dad travelled with us the least," Christopher said.

"There wasn't a choice, we didn't have the time," Frederick responded.

However, he felt that it was not entirely a "bad thing" because with their parents' temperament, they would have been in a tough situation if they had travelled together.

Christopher also revealed that their parents didn't have a good relationship and had lived separately, which could be a challenge when travelling together.

He added: "There's no way around that kind of regret."

He also told Frederick that he believed their parents devoted too much time to their family and didn't have time for themselves to pursue what they wanted, which resulted in the tense relationship.

In a separate interview in the episode, Christopher shared that despite their situation growing up, he doesn't blame their parents.

"My parents worked hard their whole lives. They wouldn't even bear to spend money to buy a beverage for themselves. But they did that for their children. They gave up too much for us and had very tough lives," he said, tearing up.

Frederick also shared the circumstances that they faced while growing up had not made them a close-knitted family and they only grew closer when their mother had a stroke and other chronic health issues.

He told Christopher that he believed it was all meant to be as their parents found peace in their later years.

"I feel like things were meant to unfold that way," he said.

Camping Around the World is now available on demand for free on Mewatch and airs every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8.

