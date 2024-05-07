'They joked the elevator couldn't move because Ma Dong-seok was heavy': Seoul event cancelled after movie cast gets stuck in lift

A greeting event at a screening of The Roundup: Punishment was cancelled for a bizarre reason in Hongdae, Seoul, recently.

One moviegoer, who had gone for the screening to catch a glimpse of the cast, took to X on May 5, writing: "The actors are stuck in the elevator and can't come for the stage greeting. Is this a full-blown Crime City (Korean title of the movie)?"

An accompanying video shows a cinema representative announcing the cancellation of the event.

The netizen was also dissatisfied with the reimbursement offered by the cinema: one free "general 2D movie ticket valid until August".

"What made me angrier than not seeing the actors was the attitude of the CGV theatre officials," another moviegoer wrote in a quote reply.

They wrote that no explanation was given for 15 minutes while moviegoers waited, and the theatre then sent them home with the ticket coupon as reimbursement.

"We didn't receive a proper apology, and they even joked that the elevator couldn't move because actor Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee) was heavy," they added.

이때 피해자인데 너무 화가 났던게 배우들 못 본거보다 cgv 관계자들 태도였음. 두서없이 설명도 제대로 하지않고 15분 넘게 사람들 대기시키더니 단순히 2D 관람표로 보상해주겠으니 귀가하라고 내쫓듯이 내보낸것, 제대로 된 사과없이 마동석이 무거워서 엘베가 못 움직인게 아니라고 피식 거린것도 https://t.co/fdSkNwMyji — 밥풀 (@soccereall) May 5, 2024

Other netizens were perplexed at why the cinema would offer a free ticket instead of organising a replacement date for the event.

An hour after the original tweet, another X user shared that the actors had managed to get out of the lift and attended a stage greeting at another cinema.

"Thankfully nobody got hurt!" they wrote.

범죄도시 배우님들 엘리베이터에서 잘 나오셨고 메가박스 무인 도셨습니다. 다행히도 다치신 분은 없어보이셨어요! — 해피무.. (@HAPPY_MOOOO) May 5, 2024

The Roundup: Punishment is the fourth instalment of The Roundup series and follows police detective Ma Seok-do (Dong-seok) as he traces the steps of Baek Chang-gi (Kim Mu-yeol), the head of an online gambling ring who killed his employee in the Philippines.

The cast also includes Park Ji-hwan, Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Beom-soo and Kim Min-jae.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6GbUK4LGv-/[/embed]

The Roundup: Punishment is currently showing in Singapore cinemas.

