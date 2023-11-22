'They thought it was the end for me': Edison Chen on 2008 sex scandal and returning to acting

Hong Kong celebrity Edison Chen may be making a comeback to showbiz soon, 15 years after he announced his departure from the Hong Kong entertainment industry.

The 43-year-old was at his fashion label Clot's 20th anniversary event held in Taiwan yesterday (Nov 21) and in a surprise move, briefly addressed his career-ending sex scandal which happened in 2008, reported Hong Kong publication STHeadlines.

"Maybe in 2008 everyone thought it was the end for me. But I didn't give up and didn't lose my way. People looking at my Instagram page think I'm having a vacation every day, but I am actually working," he said.

In early 2008, Edison's sex photos taken with various women, of which 14 of them were actresses — including Gillian Chung, Bobo Chan and Cecilia Cheung, were leaked online after he brought his computer to a shop for repairs in 2007.

The scandal rocked the Asian entertainment industry at the time and became the subject of headlines in regional news publications.

Edison held a press conference then, apologising to everyone including the women involved, and announced that he would be "away from Hong Kong entertainment indefinitely".

After marrying Chinese model and actress Qin Shupei in 2017, Edison became a father in the same year when their daughter Alaia was born. They currently reside in California.

'I don't know why I haven't gotten a role'

At the anniversary event yesterday, Edison shared that his main job now is being a father and while he admitted his business was affected during the pandemic, he also thanked fans for their support.

He said: "Thanks to the fans who have given their support all along. This is the year to recover and I will bring better things to everyone."

Edison also shared that he loves making movies and has gone for auditions in Hollywood, but has yet to be offered a role.

He said: "I don't know why I haven't gotten a role. The Hollywood strike is over! I hope there will be opportunities next year.

"I went for an audition last week. My agent in the US asked me what I couldn't do. I said love stories because I love my family very much and it's hard for me to break away from this relationship. If I have to do a romance movie, I will be very confused when I get into the role."

Edison also called for film opportunities from Taiwanese directors.

As he attended the event with Alaia, Edison was asked if he had any plans to have a second child.

"Shupei and I have never thought about it. Alaia is a very well-behaved child, if we have a second child, we may be disappointed. I think there would be a lot of stress," he added, as everyone laughed.

