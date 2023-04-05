'They'd probably laugh at us': Millennial Zhang Zetong feels generational gap with Gen Zs over views on internships

Can millennials and Gen Zs ever see eye-to-eye?

Zhang Zetong shared on Instagram yesterday (April 4) that he recorded a podcast with actress Jernelle Oh and radio DJ Kenneth Chung that day which had him wondering if Gen Zs were "seeing internships the wrong way".

Having spoken to some Gen Zs in the past, the Singapore-based Malaysian actor discovered that they have "very different opinions about internships" compared to his generation, despite being only a few years removed from the oldest Gen Zs.

The 30-year-old wrote: "They are more outspoken and definitely know how to prioritise themselves more, requesting for work-life balance, and they are very sure of their self-worth.

"They'd probably laugh at us trying to work so hard for a company that doesn't belong to us."

He concluded that he "can't say" if either viewpoint was right or wrong, but just found it "fascinating how they see things very differently now".

He also added that he was "feeling old" with a sobbing emoji.

Zetong was born in 1993 and considered a late millennial, while Gen Zs are those born after the mid-1990s, particularly between the years 1997 to 2012.

Kenneth thanked Zetong for appearing on his podcast, but added: "If you're old, then me how?" to which Zetong replied that he and the 37-year-old were still part of the same generation.

Many members of Zetong's audience also reassured him in the comments that he wasn't that old, with one writing: "Oh please, you're still in your prime."

Others gave their two cents on the matter of internships.

"Perhaps the younger generation saw how hardworking the older generation was before them, so they decided to do things differently," one comment posited.

Another user, presumably Gen Z, wrote: "After I recently finished my internship, I started viewing it in a different perspective. I have learnt how to prioritise my time well and have good communication skills. Of course, teamwork is also important."

"It's maturity and wisdom lah, not age!" another comment concluded.

